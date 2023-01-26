National Weather Service releases damage surveys for Tuesday’s Houston area tornaodes
At least three tornadoes have been confirmed by the agency
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A potent winter storm kicked off a quick round of severe weather across Southeast Texas Tuesday. Storm surveys have been completed by the Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office, confirming three tornadoes -- the most significant peaking as an EF-3 with a maximum wind of 140 mph. This tornado that caused extensive damage through Pasadena and Deer Park prompted the first ever “Tornado Emergency” issued by the local weather service office.
The first warning of the day was issued at 10:45 am. In all, eight tornado warnings were issued Tuesday, along with 10 severe thunderstorm warnings. The last warning issued by the agency was released at 4 pm.
Below are the details from the storm surveys completed in Harris, Fort Bend, and Brazoria Counties.
Southeast Harris County Tornado
- Rating: EF-3
- Estimated Peak Wind: 140 mph
- Path Length: 18.73 miles
- Maximum Path Width: 1000 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: No serious injuries reported
- Start Time & Location: 2:15 pm / 3 miles north-northeast of Pearland
- End Time & Location: 2:50 pm / 3 miles west-northwest of Baytown
Storm Survey Summary:
- Rating: EF-0
- Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph
- Path Length: 2.4501 miles
- Maximum Path Width: 50 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time & Location: 2:10 pm / 3 miles north-northwest of Manvel
- End Time & Location: 2:25 pm / 3 miles south-southwest of Brookside Village
Storm Survey Summary:
- Rating: EF-0
- Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph
- Path Length: 14.5732 miles
- Maximum Path Width: 100 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time & Location: 1:45 pm / 6 miles east of Needville
- End Time & Location: 2:30 pm / 4 miles west-southwest of Arcola
Storm Survey Summary:
The agency will also be looking at additional damage on the east side of Liberty County. The National Weather Service has reported that this tornado was an EF-2. Details about that storm damage should be released by Friday.
