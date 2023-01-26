Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours

West Virginia authorities say 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz has been arrested for kidnapping and torturing a woman. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been arrested after authorities say he kidnapped and tortured a woman for hours.

According to the Philippi Police Department, the department along with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Tuesday.

Barbour County deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a home when they arrived.

They said the woman told them that a man, later identified as 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz, had hit her in the face which caused her eye to get swollen shut.

According to officers, the woman also said she was trying to leave Martz earlier in the day, but he held her against her will and tortured her for several hours.

Court documents stated that Martz hit the woman, sat on her, threatened to kill her, and burned her stomach and leg with a torch. The woman then escaped the house through a window to call police after hiding under a porch.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment once they arrived at the scene while Martz was taken into custody.

Philippi police said Martz has been charged with kidnapping with further charges possible and booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Additionally, deputies said money, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and an unloaded gun were found inside the home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: Warnings boy had gun ignored before he shot teacher
An assistant principal resigns as Abby Zwerner's attorney accuses the school of failing to stop...
Administrator resigns after 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher
A court has ordered for the release of police bodycam video capturing the attack on Paul Pelosi...
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
EMS employees pet Apollo
UT Health EMS brings in service dog to help employees with work stress