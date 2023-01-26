Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tom Selman has been sworn in as Angelina County’s new sheriff.

Selman was one of three candidates who applied to finish the last two years of Greg Sanches’ term, after Sanches resigned last month.

A ceremony was held Thursday where Selman outlined the role he plans to take.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges that this new position presents,” Selman said. “I want to tell you up front that I’ve been over at the sheriff’s department; the department is in very good shape. We have some very good people over there. I don’t plan to come through like a wrecking ball and tear things down because it’s a good institution. I think leadership is key to the success of any organization, and I hope that my style of leadership and the things that I bring to the table will make a difference not only to the people that serve you and serve the citizens of this county but for everybody. I’d like to signal a dawning of a new age and a new day of cooperation with our partners at the city and at the state level.”

Selman stressed the importance of cooperation among agencies and described practical measures to keep local officials connected.

“I plan to issue all the troopers a key to the door,” he said, “where they can swipe their card to come in and not have to ask permission from somebody somewhere to be buzzed into my office because I will have the welcome mat out, and we’re all going to work together, and this exact same thing goes for the Lufkin police department.”

The Angelina County commissioners court recently committed to expand the county jail, and Selman spoke about overseeing that project.

“Big projects don’t scare me, I embrace them,” he said. “I embrace challenges, and I look forward to getting that jail shaped up to where officers can bring the masses in if they need to be and where we can hold people accountable and re-establish law and order in this county.”

Selman concluded his speech with a message of community involvement.

“This is a deep honor. It’s a privilege to serve the people, and I take this responsibility very seriously,” he said. “I’m always going to seek advice and consent from my people and from the community as to what they want from our department, and I look forward to blue skies and calm waters in the days ahead, and I thank every one of you from the bottom of my heart for being here today.”

