‘Band of brothers:’ TJC Apache baseball players talk camaraderie

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This years Tyler Junior College Apache baseball team may go far in the post season based on their camaraderie alone. Players on the team recently opened up about the teams tight bond.

Catcher Colby Harris said, “So outside of baseball, the Lord is doing something special between us, and that’s why I think we’re gonna go, we’re going to do really well this year, just because our camaraderie is awesome.”

“Just as a team, I think I just want to improve the camaraderie you know, I can already tell that this team’s a lot closer than any team I’ve ever been a part of. Everybody loves each other,” said outfielder Ryan Walker.

Pitcher Grayson Murray pointed out that, not only do they play together, but they live together, as welI.

“I really think living in the dorms this year has really helped us all mesh together,” he said.

“That’s what I’ve heard from last year. I wasn’t here last year, but it’s awesome. Get in there and you see everybody in everybody’s room in the hallway just chatting it up. It’s like we’re all one big band of brothers.”

