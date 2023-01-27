Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

