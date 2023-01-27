6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Attorney General’s office made a string of arrests this week in connection with suspects they say attempted to have sex with underage girls.

According to the arrest affidavits, these arrests were made between Tuesday and Thursday via sting operations set up by law enforcement officers with the attorney general’s office, in which they would pose as underage girls, luring the suspects to agree to pay for various sex acts while also having them acknowledge that the girls were under the legal age of consent. The suspects were then told to meet the girls at a specified location in Smith County where they were then arrested.

The suspects arrested include Jose Hernandez, 37, of Tyler; Matthew Organ, 44, of Whitehouse; Delano Roosevelt Phelps, 89, of Tyler; James Amos, 54, of Flint; Charles McLarty III, 75, of Flint; and Monterrey Lobo, 47, of Jacksonville.

