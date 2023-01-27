Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cheesy beef artichoke dip by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

This recipe will be perfect for watching football, or for snuggling up to watch a movie on...
This recipe will be perfect for watching football, or for snuggling up to watch a movie on Valentine's Day. It's so delicious!
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This recipe will be perfect for watching football, or for snuggling up to watch a movie on Valentine’s Day. It’s so delicious!

Cheesy beef artichoke dip

Beeflovingtexans.com

12 ounces cooked (leftover) beef

1 (12oz) artichoke hearts

8 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoon granulated garlic

3/4 cup reduced-fat dairy sour cream

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

5 ounces fresh spinach

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a large bowl mix together cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, pepper, and garlic.

Once smooth add in spinach, chopped Beef, and artichoke hearts; combine.

Step 2 Coat a 9 X 9 baking dish with non-stick spray. Place mixture into baking dish and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until mixture is bubbling and golden brown.

Serve warm along side fresh vegetables and tortilla chips

