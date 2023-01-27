Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people gather each year for the Texas Renaissance Festival. It’s a place filled with homemade costumes, turkey legs and themes. Recently, there was speculation of whether the Texas Ren Fest will return for its 49th season.

An advertisement in the magazine called “Fun World” showed the 900 acre complex in Todd Mission up for sale. But on Wednesday, the Texas Ren Fest’s Facebook page confirmed that they will not be going through with any sale.

“We have talked to a number of people who approached [King] George on purchasing it,” said General Manager of the Texas Ren Fest, Darla Smith. “At this point he has decided to stay back and keep it. There have been no agreements. If he ever does think of actually selling, George has owned it for 49 years. He may pursue that but he’s not going to do anything to jeopardize it. Meaning, the vendors, the people who come every year.”

Smith said the Texas Ren Fest has dealt with inflation and supply chain issues within the past few years, which has made them increase some of their prices.

“Just like everyone in the world, we’ve also dealt with supply chain issues when it comes to food. We’re working to keep the best products and keep prices low,” said Smith.

Since the ownership of Texas Ren Fest isn’t in question and preparations for its upcoming season are in full swing, Smith gave KBTX an exclusive surprise for those excited about next October.

“I’ll give you an inside scoop on this one. We’re going to be launching the ‘Stay and Play Pass’ for the Texas Renaissance Festival. That’s actually going to be a weekend pass. It’s for those who come from out of town,” said Smith. “We’ll have more information at a later date.”

The Texas Ren Fest is welcoming people back through their doors on Oct. 7, 2023.

