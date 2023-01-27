Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful day filled with sunshine and comfy highs near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase tonight and scattered showers return to the forecast for Saturday. You’ll want the umbrella and maybe an indoor “Plan-B” this weekend as rain will be possible for Sunday as well. Sunday’s rain chances will be fed by an incoming strong cold front, leading to a chance for better coverage of scattered showers as well as a few thunderstorms for the second half of the weekend. Spotty rain chances persist on Monday as highs will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The tap turns back on with more widespread cold rain likely on and off for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will struggle to even hit 50 degrees for the middle of next week so you’ll want to plan some warm and hearty meals for dinner! Keep the umbrella and the coats close friends. We are certainly going to need them!

