Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Clouds increase tonight. Scattered rain possible over the weekend!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful day filled with sunshine and comfy highs near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase tonight and scattered showers return to the forecast for Saturday. You’ll want the umbrella and maybe an indoor “Plan-B” this weekend as rain will be possible for Sunday as well. Sunday’s rain chances will be fed by an incoming strong cold front, leading to a chance for better coverage of scattered showers as well as a few thunderstorms for the second half of the weekend. Spotty rain chances persist on Monday as highs will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The tap turns back on with more widespread cold rain likely on and off for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will struggle to even hit 50 degrees for the middle of next week so you’ll want to plan some warm and hearty meals for dinner! Keep the umbrella and the coats close friends. We are certainly going to need them!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon.
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali
Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-27-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-27-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-27-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-27-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-27-23