Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Friday’s Weather: Breezy at times today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another frosty start with temperatures near freezing this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine again today with slightly warmer temperatures reaching the lower 60s this afternoon.  Southwest winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 15 and 20 mph.  Clouds increase tonight with a chance for rain by tomorrow morning.  The chance for rain increases through the day becoming likely by evening and lasting overnight into at least Sunday morning.  Rain will end by Sunday afternoon, but clouds hang on with temperatures back in the 50s for the end of the weekend.  Clouds start off the new week with a chance for rain returning quickly Monday afternoon and increasing through midweek with even cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali
Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation
Angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon.
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen

Latest News

Cherokee County students filling up meal packets for Kids Against Hunger
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
They are seeking donations to continue to be able to give out free supplies to families who...
Ministry-based Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview seeks donations
Med School Impact
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
The lumber industry continues to need new sources of trees, which may bring logging companies...
Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft