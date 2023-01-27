Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

D'Corian Haywood
D'Corian Haywood(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday.

D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.

According to an arrest affidavit for Roberson, Haywood, his step-brother (Albro), uncle (Roberson), and a fourth person who is not charged in relation to the murder of Glenn, used a borrowed SUV to drive from Lufkin to Diboll. Once in Diboll, the four eventually drove into a parking lot, leading to a confrontation with multiple parties, including Glenn, in a parking lot at the intersection of Cypress Street and Robert Nash Street.

Haywood was sentenced to eight years in prison for the deadly conduct charge, a total of 16 years for the deadly conduct charges and 30 years for murder. He will served the sentences concurrently.

Previous reporting:

3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon.
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali
Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Texas Police Lights
Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen

Latest News

Cherokee County students filling up meal packets for Kids Against Hunger
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
They are seeking donations to continue to be able to give out free supplies to families who...
Ministry-based Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview seeks donations
"I tell you this, Longview has given me a helping hand, and I’m grateful for that,” one...
City of Longview holds Homeless Resource Day
“We had several jobs last year that we had a hard time filling, and we knew that the teacher...
Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year