Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth

10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday.(Sherman Police Department)
10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday.(Sherman Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday.

Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation.

After a search warrant was issued to search a package 10 pounds of Meth were found and seized, according to the social media post.

On January 24, 2023, SPD assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation. Officer Anderson and...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Friday, January 27, 2023

