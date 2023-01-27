One more night of freezing temperatures before we thaw out and see clouds, rain return for the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another cold night with another widespread freeze and frosty conditions when you head out the door to work and school on Friday morning.

With our surface winds gradually shifting to more of a south to southwesterly flow on Friday, it will be a tad warmer as sunshine and those southwesterly winds help guide our highs to near 60-degrees.

A brief return to southerly winds will lead to milder temperatures this weekend, albeit, it will come with increasing clouds and not much, if any, sunshine.

Daytime highs this weekend will be in the middle 60′s with cloudy skies and a good shot of rain coming back into the equation by Saturday night and early Sunday morning with our next cold frontal passage.

Behind the cold front on Sunday, we will see northerly winds usher in another fresh batch of cooler air for early next week.

In addition to the cooler air, the upper level wind pattern will put us in a position to see lots of clouds and not much sunshine through much of next week. With the sub-tropical jet stream streaming overhead, that will keep us cloudy, wet, and unsettled throughout east Texas.

Rain chances will be highest on Sunday and then during the Tuesday and Wednesday time frame of next week.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to average between two-to-three inches on average. This will lead to a wet finish to January and a wet start as we enter the month of February.

