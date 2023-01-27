Witnesses’ at DeCruz’s trial describe what they saw during the last minutes of Michael Dean’s life in day four of trial

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Day 4 of Carmen DeCruz’s trial finished around 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023.

DeCruz is on trial for second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing an unarmed man named Michael Dean on Dec. 2, 2019.

The jury heard nine testimonials, in total, ranging from temple police officer, to detective, to witness all recounting the events from that December night.

The jury learned during witness Todd Kavanaugh’s testimony that he walked over from Tractor Supply Company once he heard DeCruz yelling.

It wasn’t until Temple Detective Tom Wolf took the stand that we learned that some of what DeCruz said in Kavanaugh’s presence was left out of his written statement, typed up by Wolf.

Wolf along with the defense countered that the video recording that was made during the same statement includes everything Kavanaugh mentioned.

“I appreciate every opportunity for a citizen to come in, that’s why we asked for this officer to be identified early on, so that other individuals that had encounters, we want them to come here and talk about their experiences with that officer. It’s important for the transparencies of this department,” said Lee Merritt, attorney for the Dean family.

Regarding the time surrounding the shooting, the jury saw four videos, two of which included the sound of a single gunshot.

The jury was then shown two quick clips of dean laying on the ground.

None of the photos or videos shown capture a clear angle of the incident, including Tractor Supply Company security cameras.

“Watch the videos, look at the pictures. I can only say so much. Lee Merritt can only say so much. The family can only say so much. I am urging and begging the community of Temple and Bell County to come hear the facts of what happened to Michael Dean on the night of December 2, 2019,” said Patrick Arryn, friend of the late Michael Dean.

Day five of DeCruz’s trial will continue Friday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.