Afghan soldier seeking US asylum hopes for ‘American dream’

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - After being held in detention in Texas for months during his legal fight to remain in the U.S., Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi is now a free man as he works to secure asylum in America.

Wasi Safi fled Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces in August 2021, fearing reprisals from the Taliban. He was arrested in September near Eagle Pass, Texas, after crossing the Mexico border. He was freed earlier this week.

On Friday, he told reporters in Houston that he looks forward to one day being able to live the American dream.

