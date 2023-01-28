Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! You’ll want the umbrella and maybe an indoor “Plan-B” this weekend as rain will be possible tonight and for Sunday as well. Sunday’s rain chances will be fed by an incoming strong cold front, leading to a chance for better coverage of scattered showers as well as a few thunderstorms for the second half of the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our southern counties under a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for an isolated strong to severe storm as the front moves into Deep East Texas tomorrow afternoon. Spotty rain chances persist on Monday as highs will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The tap turns back on with more widespread cold rain likely on and off Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will struggle to even hit 50 degrees for the middle of next week so you’ll want to plan some warm and hearty meals for dinner! Rain finally clears out of East Texas for next Friday, allowing temperatures to climb into the middle 50s thanks to the return of sweet sunshine. Keep the umbrella and the coats close friends. We are certainly going to need them!

