WebXtra: Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune

David Maberry said he tried out for Wheel of Fortune because his wife made him promise to during her battle with breast cancer.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2.

David Maberry said he tried out for Wheel of Fortune because his wife made him promise to during her battle with breast cancer. He and his family are avid Wheel of Fortune fans, so to be part of the show was surreal.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world, besides my family of course!” Maberry said.

