Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

The homeowner believes the fire started from a space heater that had been placed in the shed to keep their dogs warm overnight. Firefighters were able to save the dogs, thankfully.

The City of Lufkin would like to take a moment to remind everyone of the importance of proper space heater use with these tips:

Place the heater on a hard, level, and nonflammable surface. These appliances are intended to sit on the floor, not on a table.

Establish a 3-foot kid- and pet-free zone around the heater, and never put a space heater in a child’s room.

Keep the space heater at least 3 feet away from combustible materials, such as furniture, bedding, and curtains. A taller heater may need to be even further away.

Don’t use a heater in a workshop or garage near paint, gas cans, or matches.

Turn it off when you leave the room or go to bed.

Unplug the heater when it’s not in use by pulling the plug straight from the outlet. Check the cord for damage periodically, and don’t use the heater if the cord is frayed or worn.

Don’t plug another electrical device or an extension cord into the same outlet as a heater—that can cause overheating.

Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home and in every bedroom, and test them monthly.

