Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Sunday. Like yesterday it will not be the nicest day out there, and you’ll likely want the umbrella or raincoat if you’re heading out today. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s, and we may see some warming this morning, but temperatures are expected to drop through the day as a moves through the area. This means afternoon temperatures will likely be in the 50s, though today’s recorded high will be in the 60s. With today’s rain chance will come the low possibility of a strong to severe thunderstorm in Deep East Texas. Overall, the severe weather threat is not very impressive, but the Storm Prediction Center maintains a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for out southern counties today. The activity on radar should be clearing out of East Texas by this evening, and we’ll stay dry overnight, though more rain is likely through the next week.

Monday will start of dry, before another round of showers moves through the area during the second half of the day. There may be a chance some freezing rain is possible on Monday with the rain, mainly in our northwest counties. Impacts are expected to be minimal, but you’ll want to use caution on bridges and elevated roadways just to be safe. For most of us, this will just be a cold, rainy week. Multiple rounds of rain are expected Monday through Thursday, though severe weather is not currently in the forecast for the work week. Temperatures each morning will be in the 30s, and we’ll warm into the 40s during the afternoon. For context, the lows will be near-normal, while highs will be about 10-degrees or more below normal for late January/early-February. I would say the part of this week’s forecast to look forward to is there being no rain in the forecast for next weekend. Of course, still a week away that could change, but hopefully it doesn’t. We’ll keep you updated on that. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week ahead. Try to stay dry and warm out there.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

