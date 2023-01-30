A cold rain will make for miserable conditions the next few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is shaping up to be a cloudy, cold, damp, and raw week throughout deep east Texas.

Thankfully, we will avoid most, if not all, of the wintry mischief that other parts of the state will have to endure this week.

With our surface temperatures expected to stay above freezing, we should experience just a cold rain in all liquid form.

Our precipitation will come in the form of patchy drizzle tonight and Tuesday before becoming a bit heavier and in the form of heavier downpours and steady rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will not vary all that much from day-to-day from now through Thursday. Lows at night will generally hover in the middle 30′s and only top out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s, keeping the cold in place all day long.

Since surface temperatures will be below freezing just to our north and west, that is where significant icing issues are expected through Wednesday. There are Winter Storm Warnings out for a good chunk of north-central and south-central Texas, but does not include any of our deep east Texas counties.

Rainfall amounts will range from one-to-two inches from now through Thursday.

Once we get toward late Thursday, the main upper level storm system will finally pass through and shift the clouds and moisture out of our area. This will lead to a return to sunshine and drier weather for Friday through the weekend and even lasting into early next week.

Mornings will still be cold, but the sunshine will lead to more seasonal temperatures with highs getting into the 50′s on Friday before warming into the 60′s over the weekend.

