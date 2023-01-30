Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Very cold air has moved into East Texas behind Sunday’s cold front.  Temperatures for the next few days will stay in the 30s with likely chances for rain. Especially during the morning hours as temperatures hover near freezing, some light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will be possible. 

Winter Storm Warning issued for east Texas counties until Wednesday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for east Texas counties until Wednesday morning.(Katie Vossler)

This will especially be along and north of I-20 where a winter storm warning has been issued through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.  Slick spots will be possible on bridges and overpasses - basically all elevated surfaces during the morning hours Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Temperatures remain above freezing beginning Wednesday afternoon and through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

