Monday’s Weather: Cold and rainy with some freezing drizzle possible

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a cold start with temperatures near freezing in many places. You’ll run into some fog and drizzle on the morning commute and that will likely continue through midday. Temperatures will warm above freezing this afternoon, but barely so with a few light showers and an isolated thunderstorm rolling through. Temperatures will once again drop to near freezing tonight with the possibility of freezing drizzle overnight into Tuesday morning. Some slick spots are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of northwestern East Texas due to the possibility of ¼ inch of ice in some places. Be especially cautious on elevated surfaces through Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks cold and rainy, but with temperatures above freezing by afternoon and then staying above freezing for the rest of the week.

