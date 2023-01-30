Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rains, Elysian Fields, Waskom ISDs announce school closures for Monday

((Source: Rains ISD))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rains ISD is the latest school district to announce a school closure for Monday, January 30 due to weather conditions.

According to the Rains ISD official Facebook page, the closure is due to “icing on bridges and dangerous road conditions.” The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is already reporting several car wrecks caused by icy bridges.

This school closure announcement comes a day after Elysian Fields ISD and Waskom ISD announced they will also be closing their campuses Monday, citing the recent flash flooding and unsafe road conditions.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Brandon Duvall
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault
At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland.
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
“If you want to catch more and bigger bass, you’re in the right spot.”
Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities
D'Corian Haywood
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

Latest News

FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather Day; Winter Storm Warning in effect for East Texas counties through Wednesday
Visitors have the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge.
An up close experience with African wildlife, ‘really’ up close, and exploring the sheer-cliffs of the Colorado river in Traveling Texas.
Visitors have the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge.
WebXtra: Bend’s Barefoot Camp offers Texans place where nature thrives