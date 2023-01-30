Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and chilly temperatures stick around for most of this week. Some freezing rain will be possible across our western counties at times.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Showers will continue to diminish in coverage this evening with only light drizzle and brief light showers possible tonight and early tomorrow. Scattered showers become more likely later tomorrow and throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday. A sharp difference between freezing and above-freezing temperatures lies between East Texas and the DFW Metroplex as some very shallow but cold air moves in behind today’s cold front, so some freezing rain could be possible across our northwestern counties at times on both Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Some light ice accumulations could be possible on some elevated roadways and bridges within the I-20 and I-30 corridor, although impacts for now look to be limited at this time. If you normally commute anywhere near the DFW Metroplex next week you will want to leave with some extra time as roads could be slick. In addition to the umbrella, you’ll want the coats each day as highs will only climb into the 40s each afternoon through Thursday. Friday will be our first totally dry day this week and temperatures will finally climb into the 50s thanks to the return of sunshine. Next weekend looks dry and mild as highs look to reach into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

