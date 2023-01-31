Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Big 12 releases 2023 football schedule

By Joni Lehmann, Senior Director of Media Services Big 12 Conference
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IRVING, Texas - The Big 12 today released its 2023 football schedule, its first-ever as a 14-team Conference.

The 28th season of Big 12 football begins on September 16th with incoming member Houston hosting TCU.  Defending Big 12 champion K-State opens conference play against UCF on September 23rd.  A full slate of seven games closes out the Conference season over Thanksgiving weekend.

With the additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, Big 12 programs will continue to play nine league games without divisions. The top two finishers by conference win percentage in the regular season standings will compete for the league title in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game, on Saturday, December 2nd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark.  “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development.  I look forward to another highly competitive season of Big 12 football, and to welcoming our new members and their fans into the league.”

Television selections for the first three weeks of the season are due to the Conference by June 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

