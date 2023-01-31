A cold rain will continue, making for some dreary, lousy weather in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another cloudy, cold, damp, and raw day throughout deep east Texas.

The key for us is that our surface temperatures will remain above freezing, which will lead to wet roadways, but no icing issues. However, there may be a few areas in northern Cherokee and far western Houston counties that could dip to near freezing tonight and then again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It is these areas where freezing rain may occur, leading to some slick spots on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory out for Cherokee, Houston, and Rusk counties until 12 noon Wednesday. Those are the only three deep east Texas counties in our KTRE viewing area that are under any kind of watch/warning/advisory at this time.

Our precipitation will come in the form of patchy drizzle tonight before becoming a bit heavier and in the form of heavier downpours and steady rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will not vary all that much from day-to-day from now through Thursday. Lows at night will generally hover in the middle 30′s and only top out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s, keeping the cold in place all day long.

Once we get toward late Thursday, the main upper level storm system will finally pass through and shift the clouds and moisture out of our area. This will lead to a return to sunshine and drier weather for Friday through the weekend and even lasting into early next week.

Mornings will still be cold, but the sunshine will lead to more seasonal temperatures with highs getting into the 50′s on Friday before warming into the 60′s over the weekend.

Rainfall amounts will range from one-to-two inches from now through Thursday. This will be on top of what we have already received since this weekend. That means our ground will be very saturated until we can get several consecutive days of sunshine and dry weather back in the fold.

