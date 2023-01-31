Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS Trooper severely injured on I-45 near Corsicana

By Annie Gimbel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper was severely injured today while working a traffic crash on I-45 near Corsicana.

DPS spokesman William Lockridge said the trooper was taken to the hospital.

State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD) commented about the injured trooper on Twitter.

“Taylor and I are praying for the State Trooper who was involved in a terrible accident in Navarro County this morning. Join us as we pray for the doctors tending to him and for his family,” he stated. “STAY OFF THE ROADS until the weather has cleared.”

