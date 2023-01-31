First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cold air continues to sit over East Texas with waves or rain moving in off and on through Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday will stay steady most of the day, so those areas below freezing will stay there through afternoon.

(Katie Vossler)

Some heavier bands of rain will move in by midday Tuesday, with freezing rain likely along and northwest of the freezing line, generally from Palestine to Tyler to Gilmer. Temperatures could barely warm above freezing Tuesday afternoon for a few places, then drop back to freezing overnight into Wednesday morning. More waves or rainfall will be heavy at times through Thursday.

(Katie Vossler)

Areas with temperatures at or below freezing will see ice accumulations of up to 1/4″, while areas above freezing could see some minor flooding issues with heavy rainfall. Rain looks to taper off late Thursday with clearing skies by Friday and warming temperatures this weekend.

