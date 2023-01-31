Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Pedestrian dead after being struck by freightliner on I-20 near Waskom

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Monday evening authorities were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian wreck on I-20 near Waskom.

According to the Texas DPS report, preliminary investigation indicates that James Ford, 56, of Tyler, was driving a freightliner west on I-20 when the pedestrian, Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, ran into the roadway on the westbound side from the median, and was struck with the front left side of the vehicle.

There are no other reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Visitors have the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge.
An up close experience with African wildlife, ‘really’ up close, and exploring the sheer-cliffs of the Colorado river in Traveling Texas.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Logo
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon
Remembering Columbia: Tyler doctor who took historic Columbia disaster photo, remembers tragedy...
Remembering Columbia: Tyler doctor who took historic disaster photo reflects on its 20th anniversary
martin house is in the works to develop a new facility
New Martin House Children’s Advocacy facility in the works