Pedestrian dead after being struck by freightliner on I-20 near Waskom

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Monday evening authorities were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian wreck on I-20 near Waskom.

According to the Texas DPS report, preliminary investigation indicates that James Ford, 56, of Tyler, was driving a freightliner west on I-20 when the pedestrian, Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, ran into the roadway on the westbound side from the median, and was struck with the front left side of the vehicle.

There are no other reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.