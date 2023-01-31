Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Rain likely, some freezing rain possible

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Overnight showers have tapered off to more of a drizzle this morning.  However, with temperatures hovering near freezing in parts of East Texas, it’s coming down as freezing drizzle this morning.  Freezing rain will be likely within the winter storm watch area today with heavier showers through midday and afternoon.  Temperatures will barely make it above freezing this afternoon and will drop back below freezing in northern parts of East Texas tonight.  More freezing rain is possible through Wednesday morning, with temperatures once again barely above freezing Wednesday afternoon.  The freezing line pushes slightly further to the northwest Wednesday night with a cold rain likely through at least midday on Thursday.  Sunshine and warmer temperatures finally return to the forecast Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

