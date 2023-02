NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five Nacogdoches student-athletes have signed letters of intent to play college sports.

Sha’Riah Wade, softball, Langston

Hayden Blake, track, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota

Isaac Jones, football, SFA

Ryan Larson, football, Northwestern State

D’Marea Weaver, football, Sam Houston

