Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Damar Hamlin launches new CPR initiative as he recovers

He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education. (TWITTER, @HAMLINISLAND via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association on a new CPR initiative.

Hamlin announced the partnership on the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in a video shared Tuesday on social media.

“As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love,” he said in the video.

During a Jan. 2 game, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. He collapsed after making what appeared to be a routine tackle, The Associated Press reports.

Hamlin’s CPR challenge involves three steps. First, participants must watch a video on the heart association’s website to learn hands-only CPR. Second, they must make a donation to fund CPR education and training. Third, challenge three friends to do the same.

In his video, Hamlin challenged three people he called “the GOATs,” or the greatest of all time: Lebron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama.

He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Pedestrian killed on I-20 Monday was ETBU student, hockey team member

Latest News

Columbia Robotics Competition
East Texas schools participate in Shuttle Columbia Memorial robotics competition
He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education.
'CPR saved my life': Hamlin announces new CPR challenge
Graylan Spring memorial scholarship raises nearly 100k.
Memorial scholarship for SFA student killed in recent wreck raises nearly $100K
With ice and rain on the way for the next few days, East Texans need to be cautious while on...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas