Kitchen Pickin’: Estate sale treasures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week’s segment is pretty simple with many of our old favorite brands.

Tupperware egg separator

Jeff thought this was some kind of dough scoop. (KLTV)

Jeff: I admit, I bought this without even knowing what it was. I had to look up the little numbers on the bottom to learn it is an egg separator. That yellow color is an old favorite for me, as it was one my mom had a collection.

Steph: I didn’t know right off the bat what this was, either, because I’ve never used one. But when I looked it over, it made sense that it would be used to separate egg yolks and whites. Handy! Nice bright yellow, too, like that previous biscuit cutter we looked at. (I still haven’t had a biscuit, by the way.)

Tupperware pitcher

These pitchers give Jeff PTSD over a traumatic event when he was an irresponsible child. (KLTV)

Jeff: I’ve bought at least four Tupperware pitchers in the past year, but this is the first to make the show. Once, when I was between the ages of 8 and 12, I pulled a pitcher out of the refrigerator and opened the top to make sure it was Kool-Aid. It was, but it was also a cockroach floating at the top. I quickly closed it back up and put it back in the refrigerator. (And I ask myself now why my children do dumb things.) Karma came back to bite me a day later when I took a swig of Kool-Aid my mom had poured for me at dinner and tasted something really bitter. I didn’t say what happened because I really didn’t have much I could complain about.

Steph: If there are two things I don’t enjoy about Texas, it’s the abundance of roaches and snakes. *shudder* Anyway, these pitchers are part of my past, too, as my mom had an orange one for our tea. And she boiled up the tea in the Corning Ware cornflowers tea pot that every mom had back in the day. Ahh, the memories this segment brings.

Pyrex teardrop mixing bowl

This bowl has two handy grips. (KLTV)

Jeff: I just about always buy Pyrex and this looked big and strong. Steph really likes the red grips.

Steph: I like this a whole lot. The shape is great for pouring out the batter you mix in it, the red grippy bits are good for keeping the bowl in place when you’re mixing, and it even has the handle to hold while you use a hand mixer. It’s a great size, too. They thought of everything when they made this one.

Pyrex autumn harvest

Jeff was excited to see this design. (KLTV)

Jeff: This design really caught my eye. I see these kind of vintage designs on videos and such. I thought it might be my find of the day but I was wrong.

Steph: Pyrex Autumn Harvest was made from 1979 until 1986. It was designed by a man named Richard Hora, a modern visual artist who worked in all kind of media, from paint to sculpture to ceramics and more. He just died last year at the age of 103. Here’s a great article about him.

Fire King splashproof set

This was Jeff's find of the week. (KLTV)

Jeff: Mrs. Awtrey had been sick all week so I took to the roads myself. I went to an estate sale with a kitchen full of treasures. I found three of these bowls and they were $3 for the whole set. I looked at the Fire King label and decided to take a chance and I’m really glad I did. Makes me wonder what else was in that house that I had left behind. Just about everything Fire King made was beautiful and this isn’t an exception.

Steph: I hate I missed this estate sale. Wow! This is definitely the best find you’ve shown us on the show, buddy. These bowls in a set of three sells for anywhere from $130 to over $250. I love them. Glad you got them! Fire King is such a great collectible, because they’re beautiful and they’re useful, as well. I use my white swirl mixing bowls every day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.