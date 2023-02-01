Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Longview police investigating after shooting reported in apartment complex

The victim was take to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
The victim was take to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.(KLTV/jamey Boyum)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say that Tuesday at 5:25 p.m. officers responded to the Maverick on Eastman apartment complex, at 1519 North Eastman Road, where several reports of gunshots heard in the complex had been called in.

When officers arrived, they found one adult victim who had been shot inside an apartment. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived on the scene.

This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

Jail Bars
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
With ice and rain on the way for the next few days, East Texans need to be cautious while on...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice
East Texas schools participate in robotic competition
East Texas schools participate in robotic competition