Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son.

Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.

Travoskey Garrett was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Police say his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Jaboskey Garrett is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail.

