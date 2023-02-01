Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son.

Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.

Travoskey Garrett was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Police say his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Jaboskey Garrett is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

With ice and rain on the way for the next few days, East Texans need to be cautious while on...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice
East Texas schools participate in robotic competition
East Texas schools participate in robotic competition
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas