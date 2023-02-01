One more day of a cold rain before drier, brighter days return to east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Despite enduring our fifth consecutive cloudy, damp day throughout the Piney Woods, we have to count our blessings since we have avoided icy roads and treacherous travel due to our surface temperatures remaining above the freezing mark here in deep east Texas.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory out for Cherokee, Houston, and Rusk counties through 9 a.m. Thursday. Those are the only three deep east Texas counties in our KTRE viewing area that are under any kind of watch/warning/advisory at this time.

The key for us is that our surface temperatures will remain above freezing, which will lead to wet roadways, but no icing issues. However, there may be a few areas in northern Cherokee and far western Houston counties that could dip to near freezing tonight and into early Thursday morning. It is these areas where freezing rain may occur, leading to some slick spots on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will continue not to vary all that much from now through Thursday. Lows at night will generally hover in the middle 30′s and only top out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s, keeping the cold in place all day long.

One final round of moderate-to-heavy rain will move through our part of the state late tonight through the first half of the day on Thursday.

This will likely lead to another inch of rain in many rain gauges, getting February off to a wet start.

Once we get toward late Thursday, the main upper level storm system will finally pass through and shift the clouds and moisture out of our area. This will lead to a return to sunshine and drier weather for Friday through the weekend and even lasting into early next week.

Mornings will still be cold, but the sunshine will lead to more seasonal temperatures with highs getting into the 50′s on Friday and Saturday before warming into the 60′s by Sunday.

By early next week, it will feel like spring, again, with highs climbing up to near 70-degrees.

After getting a few days to dry out, our next shot at rain returns by next Tuesday and Wednesday, depending upon how quickly the next weather maker and cold front advances in from the west.

