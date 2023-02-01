Pedestrian killed on I-20 Monday was ETBU student, hockey team member

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities were dispatched Monday morning to a reported auto-pedestrian wreck on I-20 near Waskom.

According to the Texas DPS report, a preliminary investigation indicates that James Ford, 56, of Tyler, was driving a Freightliner truck tractor west on I-20 when the pedestrian, Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, ran into the roadway on the westbound side from the median and was struck with the front left side of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Oswalt.

Dorram was a student at East Texas Baptist University, where he played on the school’s hockey team.

East Texas Baptist University released a statement on their Facebook page:

We are deeply saddened to share the news that East Texas Baptist University student Hunter Dorram passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Hunter was a senior business administration major, scheduled to graduate in May and is originally from Colorado and attended high school in Kennedale, Texas. He was a four-year member of the ETBU Tiger hockey team.

Words can never fully express the emotions of sadness and grief that are experienced during these difficult times. Our condolences go out to the family , friends, classmates, faculty and staff who were close to Hunter. It is heartbreaking to experience the loss of a precious life and member of the Tiger Family.

The ETBU Athletics Page posted a memorial to Hunter on their social media pages, as well.

