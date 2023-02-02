Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 Kilgore student-athletes sign letters of intent

Two sign for football and one for track.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Three Kilgore High School students signed on to participate in college play during a ceremony Thursday morning.

Petyton Christian signed to play football for Lamar. Christian is a two-time all-district and the 2022 district defensive MVP. He was also academic all-state.

Isaiah Ross signed to play football for Harding. Ross is a two-time all-district and was the 2022 offensive MVP. He was also academic all-state.

Matthew Tyeskie signed for track at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He was the 2022 41 110 hurdles state champion and also academic all-state.

