3 Kilgore student-athletes sign letters of intent

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Three Kilgore High School students signed on to participate in college play during a ceremony Thursday morning.

Petyton Christian signed to play football for Lamar. Christian is a two-time all-district and the 2022 district defensive MVP. He was also academic all-state.

Isaiah Ross signed to play football for Harding. Ross is a two-time all-district and was the 2022 offensive MVP. He was also academic all-state.

Matthew Tyeskie signed for track at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He was the 2022 41 110 hurdles state champion and also academic all-state.

