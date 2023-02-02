Clearing skies and a return to sunshine come our way on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The back edge of the rain is moving out of our part of the state, but the clouds will hang on through the night as overnight lows drop into the middle 30′s.

Friday may start off with some clouds, but the sun will be breaking through quickly as we go to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 50′s.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the weekend, we will continue to carry partly cloudy skies and dry conditions through the weekend with highs in the upper 50′s on Saturday before warming into the middle 60′s by Sunday.

By early next week, the return of southerly breezes will make it feel like spring, again, with highs climbing up to near 70-degrees.

After getting a few days to dry out, our next shot at rain returns by next Tuesday and Wednesday, depending upon how quickly the next weather maker and cold front advances in from the west. At the very least, we will see increasing clouds and scattered showers return in that Tuesday through Thursday time frame of next week as temperatures generally remain on the mild side.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.