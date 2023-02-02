Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.

According to a post from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to high water as of 8:51 a.m.:

  • CR 122
  • CR 116
  • CR 302
  • CR 526
  • CR 620
  • CR 765
  • CR 794
  • CR 831
  • CR 850

There is also currently a tree down across CR 890. Authorities ask drivers to please be cautious as you travel today.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

