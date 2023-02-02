Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.
According to a post from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to high water as of 8:51 a.m.:
- CR 122
- CR 116
- CR 302
- CR 526
- CR 620
- CR 765
- CR 794
- CR 831
- CR 850
There is also currently a tree down across CR 890. Authorities ask drivers to please be cautious as you travel today.
