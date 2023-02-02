Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.

According to a post from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to high water as of 8:51 a.m.:

CR 122

CR 116

CR 302

CR 526

CR 620

CR 765

CR 794

CR 831

CR 850

There is also currently a tree down across CR 890. Authorities ask drivers to please be cautious as you travel today.

