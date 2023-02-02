Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer High School hosts their annual signing event despite severe weather conditions

Gilmer signing day
Gilmer signing day
By Michael Coleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Freezing weather conditions have forced schools to postpone their national signing day event for their student athletes with the exception of one, Gilmer High School.

Despite the concerning road conditions and winter freeze advisory students were still able to sign the dotted line. The hard work pays off for the student athletes moving on, and all who signed are staying close to home.

“It makes it great you know, when we get a chance to have guys like Ashton going to TJC we’re excited because it’s still east Texas guys.” said Gilmer head coach.

The Gilmer buckeyes have a family environment and the players, who’ve known each other since they were kids, intend on taking the family values they learned with them to collegiate play.

“I mean we grew up together just always been like family together.” said Seth Jordan.

Signing day has always been important for athletes, especially since they are looked up to by younger players.

