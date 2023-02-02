Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The freezing line continues to push slowly north and west with just a few places at freezing this morning.  Most of the area is starting out with a cold rain and even those places at the freezing mark this morning will slowly warm above freezing by late morning.  A cold, light rain is expected most of the day and will be tapering off this evening.  Skies clear overnight and temperatures drop back to freezing tonight.  Lots of sunshine and finally some warmer temperatures are on the way for tomorrow and the weekend.  We’ll be in the 60s next week with more chances for rain.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-2-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-2-23
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
One more day of a cold rain before drier, brighter days return to east Texas
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast