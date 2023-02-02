Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Pedestrian injured after being struck by train in Lufkin

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Lufkin on Thursday morning.
A pedestrian was struck by a train in Lufkin on Thursday morning.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a train Thursday morning.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at the Feagin at Pershing railroad crossing. The state of the pedestrian’s injuries are unknown.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes as the crossing has been closed off while Lufkin police and Union Pacific representatives investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice

Latest News

Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
After the Columbia broke apart over East Texas, the community of Hemphill and other surrounding...
20 years ago today: How an East Texas community and NASA came together as one
After the Columbia broke apart over East Texas, the community of Hemphill and other surrounding...
20 years ago today: How the Hemphill community and NASA come together as one
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers share pictures of their part of icy East Texas