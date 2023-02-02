Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured.

Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds.

Tatum was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire at the lounge on Saturday night. Brayden Bolyard, who was 17, died at the scene.

Police have said a person of interest has been identified. The school district in Jarrell, located north of Austin, has said that the two teens who died were students there.

