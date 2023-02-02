Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Temple teenager missing amid freezing, icy temperatures

15-year-old Aysia Harris
15-year-old Aysia Harris(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris.

Harris is five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said the girl was last seen on Jan. 31 wearing a black shirt, tan sweatpants, a green coat with fur, and carrying a pink Nike backpack.

If you have information, contact Temple police at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas

Latest News

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Lufkin on Thursday morning.
Pedestrian injured after being struck by train in Lufkin
KTRE's Mariela Gonzalez
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
After the Columbia broke apart over East Texas, the community of Hemphill and other surrounding...
20 years ago today: How an East Texas community and NASA came together as one
After the Columbia broke apart over East Texas, the community of Hemphill and other surrounding...
20 years ago today: How the Hemphill community and NASA come together as one