Thursday’s Weather: More rain, slowly warming temperatures

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The freezing line continues to push slowly north and west with just a few places at freezing this morning.  Most of the area is starting out with a cold rain and even throse places at the freezing mark this morning will slowly warm above freezing by late morning.  A cold, light rain is expected most of the day and will be tapering off this evening.  Skies clear overnight and temperatures drop back to freezing tonight.  Lots of sunshine and finally some warmer temperatures are on the way for tomorrow and the weekend.  We’ll be in the 60s next week with more chances for rain.

