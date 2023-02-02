Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - From frozen flowers and downed trees, to what looks like a real-life scene out of the movie “Frozen,” viewers from across East Texas sent our newsroom some pictures of what they are seeing in their neighborhoods Wednesday. 

They sent them to use through our “See it, Snap it, Send it” feature on our website.  If you would like to share your pics and can do so safely, send them to us through our app.

