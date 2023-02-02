Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WATCH: Shelbyville Little Dribblers connect for wild buzzer beater

Lincoln Willoughby gets the assist with a Carter Oliver score.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A pair of teammates on the Little Dribblers team in Shelbyville may have play of the week honors in East Texas.

Before halftime on Jan. 28, Lincoln Willoughby picked up a steal and dribbled the other way down the court. While spinning around, he heaved the ball to Carter Oliver, who had broken down the floor. Oliver caught the pass with his back to the basket and took a backwards shot, which went in on a bank shot before the buzzer sounded.

Willoughby’s mother, Traci, provided the video.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice

Latest News

WATCH: Shelbyville Little Dribblers connect for wild buzzer beater
WATCH: Shelbyville Little Dribblers connect for wild buzzer beater
Kilgore Signing Day
3 Kilgore student-athletes sign letters of intent
Five student-athletes have signed letters of intent.
Gilmer High School football players sign to play college football on National Signing Day
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play