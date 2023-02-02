WATCH: Shelbyville Little Dribblers connect for wild buzzer beater

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A pair of teammates on the Little Dribblers team in Shelbyville may have play of the week honors in East Texas.

Before halftime on Jan. 28, Lincoln Willoughby picked up a steal and dribbled the other way down the court. While spinning around, he heaved the ball to Carter Oliver, who had broken down the floor. Oliver caught the pass with his back to the basket and took a backwards shot, which went in on a bank shot before the buzzer sounded.

Willoughby’s mother, Traci, provided the video.

