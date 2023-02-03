Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
12 Carthage student-athletes sign for college play

Six are going on to play football.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Twelve student-athletes at Carthage signed letters of intent Friday to play in college sports.

  • Devin Allison, cheer, Tyler Junior College
  • Keystone Allison, football, Louisiana Tech
  • Connor Cuff, baseball, Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Ked Harper, football, Louisiana Tech
  • Montrel Hatten, football, Oregon State
  • Amajah Lewis, football, East Central Oklahoma
  • Deionte Marry, football, East Central Oklahoma
  • Noah Paddie, baseball, Texas A&M
  • Todd Register, baseball, Panola College
  • Ja’Kyra Roberts, volleyball, Mountain View College
  • Jakerrian Roquemore, football, Blinn College
  • Brailinn Sublett, football, North American University

