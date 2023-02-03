Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former music teacher becomes award-winning luthier, opens shop In Kilgore

He was forced to choose between teaching and making instruments.
-Mitch Moehring is a double bass luthier, which is the name for one who makes stringed musical instruments.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Mitch Moehring is a double bass luthier, which is the name for one who makes stringed musical instruments.

He is a former music teacher who taught 6th graders and was introduced to his craft by tinkering with broken instruments.

“When you give an instrument to a sixth grader no matter how well you teach them to handle them things are going to happen, accidents are going to happen, so we have this plethora of broken instruments in which we called the instrument graveyard,” said Moehring.

He was forced to choose between teaching and making instruments.

“Can I teach a full-time job and also work on the side and see my family each night? It came to a point where I had to choose,” said Moehring.

He met a 98-year-old fiddle maker in Kilgore named Glen Lee who suggested that he go to school to receive formal training on how to make string instruments.

After graduating from an accredited institute, he made plans to open up his own shop.

He now specializes in making double basses but also makes violins, and other stringed instruments.

“You’re still dealing with wood that’s alive, a living piece of material and, you know, things can go wrong,” said Moehring.

Moehring says that the wood can crack from drying too quickly and is often unusable from the way the wood on the tree grows.

“At one time it was a tree, it’s pretty amazing,” said Moehring.

He uses a variety of different woods from Africa, Europe, and different parts from around the world.

“The last bass that I made, that mahogany, had been in America was cut down for about 20 years,” said Moehring.

His prices for making basses start at $28,000 and up, depending on what the player is looking for. Moehring says he prefers to hand deliver his instruments and travels around the world to his customers.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A pedestrian was struck by a train in Lufkin on Thursday morning.
Pedestrian injured after being struck by train in Lufkin
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice

Latest News

Oncor Outages
Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler residences, stoplights
Tyler Warming Center
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
Conjoined Twins
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Double Bass
Former music teacher becomes award-winning luthier, opens shop In Kilgore